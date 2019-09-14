Multi-car crash
stalls US 30 traffic
SCHERERVILLE — A multi-vehicle crash stalled traffic on U.S. 30 early Friday morning, police say.
Cmdr. Jeffrey Cook said a pickup truck pulling a double-axle box trailer was traveling east in the far right lane near the St. John Road intersection when it collided with a westbound car attempting to make a left-hand turn there about 7 a.m.
Cook said the truck then went off the road into a NIPSCO pole, causing it to snap at the base and fall on the eastbound thru lanes on U.S. 30. No major injuries were reported.
NIPSCO officials were still on site as of 1:20 p.m., closing one eastbound lane at St. John Road as they continue to make repairs. Cook said police have since cleared the scene.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
---
Portage Texas Corral
still closed after
fire breaks out
PORTAGE — A Region Texas Corral temporarily shut down after flames erupted from a section of the roof late Thursday.
The steakhouse chain staff at the Portage location said the restaurant will re-open at 11 a.m. Saturday.
An employee reported the fire at 10:04 p.m. Thursday and firefighters were at the restaurant, at 5880 U.S. 6, within three minutes, Portage fire Chief Tim Sosby said.
Portage firefighters saw flames coming from the roof lining area on the south side of the building and extinguished the fire by 10:30 p.m., Sosby said. They stayed on scene for another two hours to cool down hot spots and ensure all flames were out.
The restaurant was shutting down when the flames were discovered and no one was injured. Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
---
Teen held
without bond
for shooting
mother of 8
MARKHAM, Ill. — A suburban Chicago teenager is being held without bond for the fatal shooting of a mother of eight as she drove four of her children home from day care.
Avion Fonville, of Dolton, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Marshia McGill Bowman. Bowman was hit by bullets the 18-year-old Fonville allegedly fired at two rivals outside his home on Aug. 21.
Cook County prosecutors say after Bowman was shot in the head, two of her children jumped from the moving van before it crashed. Bowman was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Prosecutors say a witness saw, and surveillance video show the 18-year-old Fonville step from his home and shoot at two men getting out of a car before Bowman was shot. Prosecutors say the two males returned fire.
— AP