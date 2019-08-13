Woman shot
while in car
GARY — Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim Sunday evening who walked into Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for treatment.
Cmdr. Jack Hamady said the 41-year-old woman told officers she was hit in the arm by a single bullet about 8 p.m. while inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of East 12th Avenue in Gary.
The driver then transported the woman to the hospital, Hamady said. She was later taken to Loyola Hospital in Maywood, Illinois, where she remains in stable condition.
Hamady said the suspect is described as a white man who drove a pick-up truck.
Hours after the woman was injured, Hamady said police responded to another report of a gunshot victim in the 5100 block of East 13th Place late Sunday, just a few miles away, that ended in the death of 35-year-old Reginald Hamilton, of Gary. However, the incidents were not related.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
---
Man dies from
gunshot wound
to the chest
GARY — A 35-year-old man was gunned down late Sunday, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim inside a residence in the 5200 block of East 13th Place and found Reginald Hamilton, of Gary, with a fatal wound to the chest at 11:04 p.m., Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The Lake County coroner declared Hamilton dead at 12:40 a.m. — about an hour after arriving on scene. His death was ruled a homicide.
Hamady said police found another man, who sustained injuries to the head, inside the home. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment where his current condition is unknown.
Officers recovered a rifle from the scene, Hamady said. They are currently trying figure out why the weapon was fired that killed the 35-year-old.
Hamady said there had been a gathering at the residence that evening, which Hamilton and other witnesses had attended.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
---
Man injured in
bar gunfight
LANSING — Several gunshots were fired during a fight between two groups of men early Sunday outside Bottoms Up Bar & Grill, injuring at least one, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
When officers arrived at the scene just after midnight in the 1600 block of Thornton-Lansing Road, police said the men involved had each fled the parking lot in separate vehicles.
Officers then received a report of a 25-year-old man seeking treatment at Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, Illinois, for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.
Matt Walberg, a spokesman with the Cook County Sheriff's Office, said the investigation remains ongoing.
— Olivia Heersink, The Times