The man was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Investigators believe shots were fired by someone in another vehicle on southbound I-94 at 138th Street, the release states.

Southbound lanes of I-94 near 130th Street were closed about 4:35 a.m. for investigation. All lanes had reopened by about 7 a.m., according to the release.

Police ask anyone with additional details to call 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.

— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times

Cops: Car stolen

in Hobart crashed

in northwest Ill.

A 19-year-old Iowa man was arrested after crashing a car stolen from Hobart in northwest Illinois, on an interstate highway not far from the Iowa border.