GARY — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man missing since early May.
Tyrone Dabney, 57, was last seen May 8 and reported missing May 11, according to a news release from the Gary Police Department.
Police say Dabney left his Broadway Street home in a 2010 Kia Optima. The vehicle was registered with the Indiana plate number D344UM.
Dabney is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue hoodie and brown boots.
Police ask anyone with information on Dabney's location to call Detective Sergeant Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
One person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday on the Bishop Ford Freeway, Illinois State Police said.
The 41-year-old Calumet City man was shot about 3:10 a.m. on southbound Interstate 94 at 138th Street, according to a Tuesday state police news release.
The man was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
Investigators believe shots were fired by someone in another vehicle on southbound I-94 at 138th Street, the release states.
Southbound lanes of I-94 near 130th Street were closed about 4:35 a.m. for investigation. All lanes had reopened by about 7 a.m., according to the release.
Police ask anyone with additional details to call 847-294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
A 19-year-old Iowa man was arrested after crashing a car stolen from Hobart in northwest Illinois, on an interstate highway not far from the Iowa border.
Todd A. Warner, a 19-year old male from Davenport, Iowa, crashed a stolen car in a single-vehicle accident Friday at intersection of U.S. 30 at the Interstate 88 westbound on-ramp in Sterling, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police. The single-vehicle crash took place about 30 miles east of the Mississippi River, the dividing line between Illinois and Iowa.
After police responded to the crash and discovered the car Warner was driving was stolen, he was arrested and faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle; driving without a valid license; failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident; and improper lane usage.
Warner was take to the Whiteside County Jail in Morrison, Illinois, where he's being held on $10,000 bond.
— Joseph S. Pete, The Times
