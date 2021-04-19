Police: possible
human remains
discovered
GARY — Possible human remains were discovered Saturday in a wooded area in the city's Midtown section, police said.
Gary police were dispatched about 4:15 p.m. after a man reported seeing what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area in the 2100 block of Washington Street, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The Lake County coroner's office and Lake County sheriff's crime scene detectives responded to the scene.
The death investigation remains ongoing, Hamady said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Kris Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
-- Sarah Reese, The Times
Police: 2 wounded
in shooting on
Bishop Ford
CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday on the northbound Bishop Ford Freeway, between 120th and 108th streets, Illinois State Police said.
State troopers were notified about 2:15 a.m. by Chicago police that a shooting had occurred and the victims were standing by 75th and State streets, officials said.
State police responded to the location and found the driver, a 32-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 42-year-old woman, both from Champaign, Illinois, had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The women were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Police suspect shots were fired at them by someone in another vehicle as they traveled north on Interstate 94. The events surrounding the shooting remained under investigation, police said.
All northbound lanes of I-94 were shut down from about 4:20 to 6:15 a.m. for investigation, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact state police at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.
-- Sarah Reese, The Times
Munster K-9 unit
demonstration
to take place
MUNSTER — Munster police invite residents for an upcoming meeting on public safety in the community.
The next quarterly Munster Crime Watch meeting will be hosted at 7 p.m. April 22 at the Centennial Park Clubhouse, police said.
The clubhouse is located at 1005 South Centennial Drive in Munster. A discussion on crime statistics, updates on recent incidents and a presentation from the Munster Police Department K-9 Unit will be included in the meeting.
At the end of the meeting a $30 Target gift card will be given as a door prize.
For more information individuals can contact Munster's Community Policing Unit at 219-836-6639.
-- Anna Ortiz, The Times