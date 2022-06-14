Porter County

Sheriff hiring

patrol officer

PORTER COUNTY — The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking accepting applicants in an accelerated hiring process.

The position that is being hired for is probationary patrol officer and applications are due by 4 p.m. June 21 by mail or in person.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or G.E.D., have a valid driver's license, have no felony convictions and have no misdemeanor convictions of domestic violence. Individuals must become a Porter County resident within one year of filling the position.

A list of benefits such as health insurance, life insurance, paid time off, pensions and more can be found on the Porter County Sheriff's Office website.

Applications can be picked up at the Porter County Sheriff’s Office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications can also be found on the agency website at www.portercountysheriff.com/employment.

Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Benjamin McFalls can be contacted via email at pio@porterco-ps.org for more information.

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

Portage cops

expanding

bike patrols

PORTAGE — City residents should begin seeing police officers pedaling through their neighborhoods beginning this week as part of an effort to expand patrols and communicate more directly with the public, the department has announced.

"I believe this will provide more visibility and encourage more positive interaction between our officers and citizens," Portage Police Chief Mike Candiano said.

"Please feel free to speak with our officers and pass along any concerns you have, especially those related to your neighborhood," he said.

Portage police officers have already been patrolling local trails on bikes, Candiano said. That effort is being expanded starting this week to include periodic neighborhood patrols.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Construction

equipment

catches fire

HOBART — A stream of black smoke was visible from a Hobart candy factory after a piece of construction equipment caught fire, officials said.

Crews were called at 1:51 p.m. for a reported fire on the property of Albanese Candy Factory at 5441 East Lincoln Highway, Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz said.

A piece of construction equipment outside of the building overheated and while there were few flames, the black smoke caused alarm for passing individuals and residents, Reitz said.

Hobart firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and clear the scene. There were no injuries or damage to the building.

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

