Police said they were called out around 9 a.m. Monday and recognized Keen from multiple earlier encounters.

Keen denied urinating and said he was talking to his friends, who were buried at the cemetery, police said. Officers found multiple energy drinks and other items thrown about on the ground in the general area.

While Keen began cleaning up the debris, a worker told police he saw Keen urinating on a headstone, according to the incident report.

Keen then attempted to flee on foot, resulting in officers using a stun gun to take him into custody, police said.

Keen faces charges of resisting law enforcement and public nudity, police said. He was also cited for trespassing at the cemetery.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Porter Co. police

seek suspect in

hit-and-run crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Authorities are seeking a suspect following a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m. police responded to a crash on U.S. 6, west of Meridian Road, said Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls.