Vandals damage
boxcar restroom
in Porter County
CHESTERTON — Police say vandals damaged the men's boxcar restroom in Thomas Centennial Park, including defecating in a urinal.
The damage either occurred before the restroom automatically locked at 9 p.m. Friday or after it unlocked at 6 a.m. Saturday, the town said.
Soap dispensers were ripped from the wall, liquid soap was poured on the walls and floor, and wet toilet paper was left about, according to the town.
Park Superintendent Shane Griffin said the town intends to pursue criminal charges if the vandals are identified.
Seven hours of work time was spent repairing the damage and cleaning, he said.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Cops: Man nabbed
for urinating on
Valpo headstone
VALPARAISO — A report of a man urinating on a headstone and talking to himself at Graceland Cemetery resulted in the arrest of 54-year-old Jacob Keen, police said.
Police said they were called out around 9 a.m. Monday and recognized Keen from multiple earlier encounters.
Keen denied urinating and said he was talking to his friends, who were buried at the cemetery, police said. Officers found multiple energy drinks and other items thrown about on the ground in the general area.
While Keen began cleaning up the debris, a worker told police he saw Keen urinating on a headstone, according to the incident report.
Keen then attempted to flee on foot, resulting in officers using a stun gun to take him into custody, police said.
Keen faces charges of resisting law enforcement and public nudity, police said. He was also cited for trespassing at the cemetery.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Porter Co. police
seek suspect in
hit-and-run crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Authorities are seeking a suspect following a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night.
Around 11 p.m. police responded to a crash on U.S. 6, west of Meridian Road, said Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls.
A vehicle had crashed into a vehicle and then fled the scene. Police have not disclosed whether there were any injuries from the collision.
The suspect vehicle was described as being a maroon or red 2013 or 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. The passenger side mirror was missing, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Mike Spicer at 219-477-3138.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times