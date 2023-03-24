Man arrested in Gary homicide

GARY — A Gary man has been arrested in connection with the robbery and death this year of Alexander Hudson, 26, of Gary.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Larry Saunders, 18, in the Aetna neighborhood of Gary on Thursday and placed him in custody at the Lake County Jail, the Gary Police Department announced Friday.

Saunders was charged in February with murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, robbery resulting in bodily injury, armed robbery, robbery, theft and unlawful carrying of a handgun. Gary police said law enforcement officials had been working to locate Saunders.

Hudson was found Jan. 28 with gunshot wounds at the One Stop convenience store on West 45th Avenue.

— William Skipworth, The Times

Girl, 13, killed in crash caused by Jeep fleeing police

WALLED LAKE, Mich. — A 13-year-old suburban Detroit girl has died and five other people have been hurt in a multi-vehicle crash caused by a driver who was fleeing police. The Oakland County sheriff's office says Thursday that Walled Lake officers were pursuing a Jeep Wednesday evening when its driver ran a red light and struck a Honda and Chevrolet. The Honda then hit a Cadillac. The 13-year-old Commerce Township girl was a passenger in the Honda. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her 10-year-old sister and their mother were hospitalized. Two people in the Chevrolet and the driver of the Cadillac were treated at hospitals and released. Two people inside the Jeep ran away. No arrests have been made.

— AP

95-year term for slaying, burning

GOSHEN — A northern Indiana man convicted in a fatal shooting where the victim's body was later driven to Michigan and burned has been sentenced to 95 years in prison.

An Elkhart County judge sentenced 38-year-old Austin Bowlin of Elkhart on Thursday for the slaying of 32-year-old Jeffrey Crapo.

A jury convicted Bowlin in February of murder and other charges in the Elkhart man's murder. Prosecutors said Bowlin shot Crapo twice in the head on March 1, 2020, and then drove around in a car with Crapo's body before leaving the car in Jackson, Michigan, a few days later and setting it on fire.

— AP

Fire risk cited for recall of Hyundais, Kias

DETROIT — Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of 571,000 SUVs and minivans in the U.S. to park them outdoors because the tow hitch harnesses can catch fire while they are parked or being driven.

The Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles. Affected Hyundais include the 2019 to 2023 Santa Fe, the 2021 to 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid, the 2022 and 2023 Santa Fe Plug-in hybrid and the 2022 and 2023 Santa Cruz. The only Kia affected is the Carnival minivan from 2022 and 2023. All have Hyundai or Kia tow hitch harnesses.

The automakers say water can get into a circuit board and cause a short circuit. Dealers will remove a fuse and tow hitch module until a fix is ready. Later they'll install a new fuse and wire extension.

— AP