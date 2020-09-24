Police: Shots
fired into home
GARY — Residents of Gary's Aetna neighborhood told police they were asleep when someone fired shots into their home, officials said.
Gary police responded about 5 a.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of Dekalb Street, where residents were awaken by gunshots, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
No one who was inside the home reported seeing an assailant or being injured, Westerfield said.
Police urged anyone with more information to contact Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the Gary Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Police conduct
search in
LaPorte County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Officials advised the public to not be alarmed about activity in the area Wednesday.
LaPorte County sheriff's deputies and FBI agents conducted a search throughout the day as part of an unspecified investigation, the sheriff's office said, adding that it is not connected with any type of manhunt.
There was no threat to public safety, the sheriff's office said.
Officials did not disclose details on the search and said no additional information would be released as of Wednesday.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Officials: Man
ejected from car
in rollover crash
EAST CHICAGO — A man was ejected from a vehicle in an early morning rollover crash in East Chicago.
At 12:30 a.m. Wednesday firefighters and police responded to the corner of Watling Street and Cline Avenue for a crash, said East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna.
When first responders arrived, they found a red Cadillac laying on the passenger side, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. A man had been ejected from the vehicle after it had rolled over near the curve of the road for unknown reasons.
The man was identified as a 30-year-old Chicago resident and was uncooperative in providing information other than his name, Lake County Sheriff's police reported.
The crash victim was taken with injuries to St. Catherine Hospital by Superior Ambulance for treatment, Serna said. The man's current condition is unknown. East Chicago firefighters were on scene until 1:44 a.m. and the crash is currently under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
