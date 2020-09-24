There was no threat to public safety, the sheriff's office said.

Officials did not disclose details on the search and said no additional information would be released as of Wednesday.

— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times

Officials: Man

ejected from car

in rollover crash

EAST CHICAGO — A man was ejected from a vehicle in an early morning rollover crash in East Chicago.

At 12:30 a.m. Wednesday firefighters and police responded to the corner of Watling Street and Cline Avenue for a crash, said East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna.

When first responders arrived, they found a red Cadillac laying on the passenger side, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. A man had been ejected from the vehicle after it had rolled over near the curve of the road for unknown reasons.

The man was identified as a 30-year-old Chicago resident and was uncooperative in providing information other than his name, Lake County Sheriff's police reported.