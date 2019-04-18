Pence to address
NRA meeting in
Indianapolis with Trump
INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence will join President Donald Trump in addressing the annual meeting of the National Rifle Association in Indianapolis next week.
Pence will be the featured speaker at the NRA Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum on April 26. Trump will be the keynote speaker at the forum the same day.
The NRA said Wednesday this will be the second consecutive year that the president and vice president speak at the leadership forum.
Chris W. Cox, executive director of the leadership forum, says, "NRA members are excited that Vice President Mike Pence will speak about his longstanding support for our right to keep and bear arms." — AP
Indiana sewer project
unearths trove of
mastodon bones
SEYMOUR, Ind. — Workers installing sewer lines across a southern Indiana farm unearthed the fossilized bones of a mastodon that likely stood about 9 feet tall.
The bones include most of a tusk, parts of a skull and a jawbone with teeth. They were recently dug up on a farm in Seymour, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.
Joe Schepman owns the farm with his family. He tells The Seymour Tribune that "it's amazing to think about something this large roaming around this area."
Ron Richards is senior research curator of paleobiology at the Indiana State Museum. He says the mastodon would have stood between 9 (2.7 meters) and 9½ feet (2.8 meters) tall.
Richards says the fossil's age will be determined using radiocarbon dating. — AP
Information from: The (Seymour) Tribune, http://www.tribtown.com