Car crashes into CP
urgent care clinic
CROWN POINT — A large window at a Crown Point urgent care clinic is boarded up after a patient lifted her foot off her car's brakes in the parking lot Monday and drove into the building.
No one was injured when the 2015 Kia Soul crashed into the rear of Methodist Care First, 1275 E. North Street, around 2:50 p.m., said Kim Innes, Methodist vice president of business development.
Innes said the driver was shaken up by the incident and taken home by her son.
But she said no one else in the building, located west of the Crown Point Sportsplex, was hurt when the car drove straight through the window and into the physical therapy waiting room.
"There really wasn't even that much damage to the vehicle," Innes said. "The way she went in, she just went right through the window, and there was no structural damage to the building."
"We got lucky," she added. "Facilities can be fixed."
Innes said the Methodist Care First building remained open and serving patients while the car was removed from the waiting room and the window was boarded up.
— Dan Carden, The Times
---
Cops: Man shot after
charging at officer
with a knife
GARY — A man was shot by police early Monday after charging officers with a knife, according to Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
The officers were called out at 5:40 a.m. to the 4300 block of East Dunes Highway in regards to an aggressive, unwanted individual, police said.
They discovered a man with a knife, and an officer shot him when he charged, Westerfield said.
The man was subdued and transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said. His identity has not yet been released.
The officer was unharmed, police said.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department will be investigating.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
---
Police investigating
man's death
LAPORTE — Police are investigating Monday's death of a man left unconscious by a suspicious injury.
Officers were called out shortly after 1 a.m. to the 200 West block of Johnson Road where they found the man in question, LaPorte County police said.
The man was taken to LaPorte Hospital where he later died, police said.
"There is no immediate danger or risk to the public associated with this death and/or investigation," according to police.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times