Police: Gary
officer shoots
armed man
Gary Police Department officers shot an armed man who they said refused to follow their orders on the city's west side Sunday evening.
At 5:02 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Street in the Small Farms apartment complex in Gary's Tolleston neighborhood, Gary Police Lieutenant Dawn Westerfield said in a news release.
"Upon the officers' arrival, they encountered a male armed with a gun," Westerfield said. "The male refused to follow officers' orders and shots were fired."
The man was shot and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Westerfield said.
Westerfield declined to say if the suspect had also fired his weapon. No police were shot.
"No officers were injured in the incident," she said. "The Lake County Sheriff's Department will conduct the investigation. No further information is available at this time."
— Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Man stable
after shooting
accident
A Valparaiso man is in stable condition after suffering an unintentional, self-inflicted gunshot wound early Sunday while hunting in the Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Indiana conservation officers were dispatched to the wildlife area around 7:30 a.m. after the LaPorte County Dispatch Center received a call about a hunter shot in the leg, the release states.
Officers located 48-year-old Vincent Fischer, who said he was hunting deer. He said his .44 caliber revolver pistol discharged into his right leg as he was putting it in its holster. Fisher's son, who was accompanying him, used a belt to reduce bleeding and called 911, the release states.
Fischer was transported to LaPorte Hospital for treatment. An investigation is ongoing.
Agencies that assisted include LaPorte County Sheriff's office, LaPorte County EMS and Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department.
— Times Staff
Calumet City
resident, 58,
dies in crash
CALUMET CITY — A 58-year-old Calumet City man died in a motor vehicle accident outside his home, according to a news release from the Lake County coroner.
David Benn was injured in the 200 block of 157th Street. He was transported to Franciscan Health Hammond where he was later pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m., the coroner said.
Details on Benn's injuries and the accident are pending.
— Times Staff