Search underway
for man presumed
drowned
BASS LAKE — A search is underway for a local man presumed drowned in Bass Lake in Starke County, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.
The man, who is in his late 30s, was swimming in the lake with his girlfriend when he went under the water shortly before 3 p.m. and did not resurface, Brock said.
The couple were swimming in a shallow area of the lake known as the point, he said.
The DNR is searching the water by boat using sonar, Brock said. They are being aided by area firefighters and a dive team.
"Please avoid the area as there are divers in the water," the DNR posted on social media.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Former jailer charged with driving into Kokomo protest
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A former correctional officer who drove into a Black Lives Matter protest faces a felony criminal recklessness charge, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Christa Redman, 32, of Kokomo, also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and leaving the scene of an accident, the Howard County Prosecutor's Office announced.
Jail records indicate that Redman surrendered to police and bonded out of the Howard County Jail, the Kokomo Tribune reported.
Redman resigned from her position with the jail Sunday, Sheriff Jerry Asher said. That came a day after she allegedly drove her truck into a group near a Kokomo park protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Witnesses said Redman passed stopped vehicles in front of her, entered an intersection and struck protesters before fleeing. An affidavit said Redman honked the horn at protesters before striking them. Officers later located her at her residence a few blocks away, police said.
Redman told police that the protesters were "yelling and screaming at her and her children in the truck," the affidavit said.
A message seeking comment was left for Redman's attorney.
— AP
Town asks locals
to stay home
after 2 die amid
unrest in Illinois
CHICAGO — Authorities in a Chicago suburb where two people were fatally shot in unrest following George Floyd's death issued fresh safety precautions Tuesday.
Cicero officials warned residents to “stay home and stay off the streets” and declared a “state of emergency” a day after violence and destruction erupted in the town of about 84,000 west of Chicago.
Police, who responded to 41 calls of gunfire, said most of Monday's chaos stemmed from residents trying to defend businesses. Roughly 60 people were arrested, mostly for burglary and weapons violations. Two people died in separate shootings around 6 p.m. related to the violent clashes: a 27-year-old Cicero man and 29-year-old Chicago man.
“We stand with everyone who is outraged by the death of George Floyd," said Police Superintendent Jerry Chlada. “Unfortunately, some people were not protesting peacefully and took advantage of the situation.”
— AP
