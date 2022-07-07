One in custody

after unfounded

bomb threats

GARY — Police took a person of interest into custody Thursday after determining a bomb threat at several college buildings was unsubstantiated, officials said.

Police from Gary, the Lake County Sheriff's Department and Indiana University Northwest responded about 3:45 p.m. to the 3400 block of Broadway after dispatchers received a 911 call about a man with a gun and bombs.

Officers searched buildings operated by IUN and Ivy Tech Community College and found no threats inside, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Police traced the 911 call back to person of interest, who was taken into custody in Hammond, he said.

IUN spokeswoman Marisa Villalobos also said officers were on campus and found no threat.

The university anticipated normal operations Friday, she said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-811-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

— Sarah Reese, The Times

Motorist dies

in crash in

Newton Co.

A motorist died after a vehicle left a county road and struck a concrete bridge guardrail before bursting into flames, Newton County police said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 150 East, north of 700 South, police said. The site is approximately two miles north of Brook.

It appears the 2008 Chrysler van was traveling north on the county road when it left the roadway and struck the guardrail, according to police. The impact killed the driver, who was the only occupant.

"Subsequently the vehicle caught fire," police said.

The name of the driver is being withheld at this time pending positive identification.

— Bob Kasarda, The Times

Crash sends

two drivers

to hospital

MUNSTER — Two drivers were taken to a local hospital Thursday after a crash in the 8100 block of Calumet Avenue, police said.

A Munster officer was traveling south on Calumet about 1:30 p.m. when he saw a Nissan SUV speeding north in the center turn lane, according to a news release.

Before the officer could turn around and attempt a traffic stop, the Nissan hit a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck as its driver exited a parking lot, police said.

Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lanes, and all lanes were blocked because of a large debris field.

All lanes of Calumet were reopened about 3 p.m., police said.

— Sarah Reese, The Times