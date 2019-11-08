Men found
dead after fire
identified
GARY — The Lake County coroner's office has identified two men found dead after a fire at their home Oct. 6.
Jeffrey Tompkins, 47, and Donald Radulovich, 56, both of 7112 W. Fifth Ave. in Gary, were found dead after the fire, the coroner's office said.
The cause and manner of their deaths remained pending.
The fire started in the kitchen area, but its cause remained under investigation, said Mark Jones, chief of operations for the Gary Fire Department.
Foul play was not suspected, Gary police said.
The Indiana state fire marshal's office is assisting in the investigation. — Sarah Reese, The Times
Man convicted
of shooting,
killing son
CROWN POINT — A Crown Point man was convicted Thursday of murder for shooting his own son to death last year.
Jerome Wilderness Sr., 67, faces a minimum of 45 years in prison at his sentencing hearing, which was set for Dec. 6.
After hearing several days of testimony, the jury found Wilderness guilty of murdering his 39-year-old son, Jerome Wilderness Jr., on Feb. 17, 2018, at their home in the 1200 block of West 97th Place.
Wilderness previously rejected a plea agreement that would have capped his sentence at 20 years in prison.
According to court records, the shooting was recorded after the younger Wilderness attempted to call a relative and reached her voicemail.
The elder Wilderness can be heard yelling at his son to leave the house in the message. The son said, “You shot me,” then two pop sounds are heard, followed by, “Why Dad? Why Dad?” records state. — Sarah Reese, The Times
2 crashes
on I-65
snarl traffic
JASPER COUNTY — Two crashes on Interstate 65 compounded to cause multiple lane closures Friday night.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a wreck at around 8 p.m. at the 205 mile marker in Jasper County between U.S. 231 and Indiana 16. The wreck caused all northbound lanes to be closed and INDOT advised drivers to avoid the area.
By 8:40 p.m., INDOT announced that traffic was moving slowly in the area and urged commuters to use caution. Police were unable to confirm whether there were any injuries in the crash.
Around 7 p.m., a man was airlifted to a hospital following a semi vs. car crash. That wreck, at the 209 mile marker of I-65 in Jasper, caused closures of northbound lanes, according to Indiana State Police. The crash was cleared and lanes were opened by 8:30 p.m., police reported. — Anna Ortiz