Police capture
roaming pigs
MARION TWP. — Police corralled two wandering pot-bellied pigs and are now searching for their owner.
The pigs were found Wednesday in the area of County Road 500 North and U.S. 231 in Marion Township, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The pigs are described as dark brown and black.
“They have been captured and are safe and sound, however, we would like the owner to reclaim and bring them back home,” the Jasper County Sheriff's Office announced on social media.
If anyone has any information leading to the pigs' owner, they are asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (219) 866-7334.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Police: Man shot
during domestic
altercation
HAMMOND — A 25-year-old man was shot in the forearm by another man during a domestic situation Wednesday evening, police say.
Lt. Steve Kellogg said officers arrived about 8:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 3800 block of 169th Street and found the injured man, who was able to identify his attacker. The 25-year-old then was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Kellogg said police arrested the alleged shooter — whose name isn't being released pending formal charges — without incident.
"This was an isolated, domestic situation and the suspect is in custody," Kellogg said. "Additional information will be released when available."
— Olivia Heersink, The Times
Woman arrested
after fight at
Chuck E. Cheese
HOBART — A fight broke out at a children's party venue between two adults, leading to the arrest of one woman, police said.
At about 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Chuck E. Cheese at 2961 E. 80th Avenue, Hobart police Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip said.
They were called to help an off-duty officer who was working as uniformed security for the children's party and gaming venue. The off-duty officer, who was from another jurisdiction, called in about a disturbance.
When police arrived, they saw multiple people actively engaged in a disturbance on the Chuck E. Cheese property, Wardrip said. Upon investigating, officers learned the disturbance was between two adults who have had previous problems with each other. The two had seen each other inside Chuck E. Cheese, sparking an altercation that led to officers detaining one of the adults.
Officers arrested an 18-year-old woman from Gary involved in the disturbance, and charges against the woman are pending.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times