Person injured in
I-94 shooting
seeks aid
HAMMOND — At least one person was injured Monday evening in an expressway shooting on Interstate 94, according to Indiana State Police.
Police could not immediately confirm the specific location of the shooting, the number of people or vehicles involved, the number of bullets fired, or any possible motive for the shooting.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle struck by gunfire pulled off the Borman Expressway at Calumet Avenue in Hammond and sought assistance at a liquor store a few blocks north of the expressway.
The injured person was taken to a Region hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, police said.
— Dan Carden, The Times
Woman dies after
passing out on
theme park's ride
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — An Ohio woman who passed out while riding a roller coaster at a southern Indiana theme park later died at a local hospital, a coroner said.
Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck said Dawn R. Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, Ohio, died Friday night at a Jasper hospital. She was found unconscious earlier that evening when The Voyage roller coaster completed a ride and returned to a station at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.
Schuck said an autopsy has been completed and the results are pending notification of family members, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
After Jankovic was found unconscious, she was treated by Holiday World emergency medical technicians before an ambulance transported her to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, where she died, according to a post on the park's Facebook page.
“A full inspection of the roller coaster has been performed, and it was determined that the ride operated as it was intended to,” Holiday World officials said in that post.
Park officials said that The Voyage “remained closed for the evening out of respect for the family.”
The theme park is located in the Spencer County town of Santa Claus, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Evansville. It opened for its 75th season on May 15.
— AP
Marquette gets
1,000 feet of
beach from utility
MARQUETTE, Mich. — The largest city in the Upper Peninsula is getting 1,000 feet of valuable shoreline along Lake Superior.
The Marquette City Commission recently voted to accept the land at no cost from We Energies, a utility, the Mining Journal reported.
“There's no contamination that we’re aware of and we’re not taking on a problem area. ... We are getting beachfront that will be a space for us to recreate and enjoy Lake Superior," said Mayor Pro Tem Jenn Hill.
— AP