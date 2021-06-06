Person injured in

I-94 shooting

seeks aid

HAMMOND — At least one person was injured Monday evening in an expressway shooting on Interstate 94, according to Indiana State Police.

Police could not immediately confirm the specific location of the shooting, the number of people or vehicles involved, the number of bullets fired, or any possible motive for the shooting.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle struck by gunfire pulled off the Borman Expressway at Calumet Avenue in Hammond and sought assistance at a liquor store a few blocks north of the expressway.

The injured person was taken to a Region hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, police said.

— Dan Carden, The Times

Woman dies after

passing out on

theme park's ride

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — An Ohio woman who passed out while riding a roller coaster at a southern Indiana theme park later died at a local hospital, a coroner said.