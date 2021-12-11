Police: Pursuit
ends in crash
MICHIGAN CITY — Indiana State Police are conducting an investigation after a pursuit in Michigan City ended in a crash with injuries Friday afternoon.
At 3:15 p.m. patrol officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit in Michigan City, said Sgt. Steve Forker.
The chase ended in a crash at 10th Street and Pine Street, injuring multiple people.
LaPorte County EMS and Michigan City Fire Department immediately transported crash victims to Franciscan Health Michigan City. The incident that sparked the crash and the number of people injured has not been released by police.
Police said the injuries do not appear to by life-threatening and no officers were harmed.
Forker stated that "additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation."
Michigan City Chief of Police Dion Campbell requested that the Indiana State Police investigate the crash.
The public can also send information through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline number 219-873-1488 or they can use the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 800-78-CRIME to potentially receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction.
— Anna Ortiz
Man pleads guilty
to battery charges
CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating a girlfriend and tripping her 5-year-old son in 2019 in Gary, causing the boy to hit his head.
Raymond D. Reese, 36, could face three to 10 years in prison if Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts his plea agreement.
Reese admitted he grabbed the woman by the neck with both hands and slammed her into a set of stairs inside a building in the 6500 block of East Third Place in Gary.
The woman suffered a broken front tooth, bleeding gums and "busted" top and bottom lips, court records state.
Reese slammed the woman's body six more times, and punched her, the plea agreement states.
He also intentionally tripped her 5-year-old son as he walked into a room with his mother, causing the boy to hit his head on a stairway, records state.
Reese met police outside and said, "I hit her. Let's go to jail," according to the plea agreement.
Reese pleaded guilty aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, and domestic battery on a person less than 14, a level 5 felony.
Bokota set Reese's sentencing hearing for Jan. 21.
— Sarah Reese
Pot use lands
man in custody
on gun charge
HAMMOND — A 32-year-old East Chicago man was sentenced Friday to a year in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said.
Denear Scott is to serve a year of supervised release after leaving prison.
Scott purchased 13 handguns from licensed firearms dealers in Lake County between May and December 2020, according to court documents.
"In each of the transactions, Scott falsely certified on federal forms that he was not an unlawful drug user, when, in fact, Scott regularly used marijuana," officials said. "Two of the firearms purchased by Scott were recovered by the Chicago Police Department during traffic stops of other individuals within six months of the date of purchase."
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Chicago Police Department; the East Chicago Police Department; and the New Chicago Police Department.
It was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.
— Bob Kasarda