Police: Pursuit

ends in crash

MICHIGAN CITY — Indiana State Police are conducting an investigation after a pursuit in Michigan City ended in a crash with injuries Friday afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m. patrol officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit in Michigan City, said Sgt. Steve Forker.

The chase ended in a crash at 10th Street and Pine Street, injuring multiple people.

LaPorte County EMS and Michigan City Fire Department immediately transported crash victims to Franciscan Health Michigan City. The incident that sparked the crash and the number of people injured has not been released by police.

Police said the injuries do not appear to by life-threatening and no officers were harmed.

Forker stated that "additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation."

Michigan City Chief of Police Dion Campbell requested that the Indiana State Police investigate the crash.