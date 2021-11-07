Cop in fatal shooting
faced termination
five years earlier
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer who fatally shot a 61-year-old man inside a Chicago apartment last month faced termination five years earlier related to a drunken off-duty encounter with authorities.
The Civilian Office Police Accountability recently released videos of the Oct. 4 shooting where Michael Craig was desperate for police help, alleging he was an being attacked with a knife. The responding officer fired shots, striking Craig. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officer, who hasn't been named, was placed on administrative duty.
Attorneys for Craig's family say a 2016 incident showed the officer's “erratic” behavior. The officer was arrested in March 2016 after officers were called for a “domestic incident” and found the officer intoxicated and arguing with a woman. An assault charge was dropped. Court records also showed the officer faced disorderly conduct in 1999 and was arrested in 2010 for disorderly conduct, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Former Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson moved to fire the officer after the 2016 incident. But the Police Board reinstated him saying he'd entered treatment for alcohol abuse and been cleared for duty.
“(The officer) somehow convinced this (police) board that he was all set to go and fit for duty,” Craig family attorney Michael Oppenheimer said. “The superintendent said he was unfit for duty, he was a danger to the community, he was unfit for duty and incapable of handling a weapon.”
Officials with police, the Police Board and COPA didn't respond to the newspaper's follow-up questions on the case.
— AP
Indiana hit-and-run
kills girl, 12, leaves
boy, 15, injured
AKRON, Ind. — A hit and run in northern Indiana killed a 12-year-old girl and left a 15-year-old boy injured, according to authorities.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about children walking on State Road 19, north of County Road North. The caller said one may have been struck by a passing vehicle. The vehicle that allegedly struck the children didn't stop and wasn't at the scene when first responders arrived.
First responders found the boy who had been struck by the rearview mirror and was hospitalized for injuries. After a search, authorities then found 12-year-old Brelynna Felix. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family members said they were siblings.
“The kids were just going out to get snacks like they’ve always done,” Ali Steyn, the victim’s aunt, told WNDU-TV. “It’s something that they do all the time. They walk the street to go get snacks and stuff like that."
A 26-year-old man, Gage Rogers, was taken into custody and faced preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury. A list numbed for Rogers could not be located Sunday. It was immediately clear if he had an attorney.
— AP