GRIFFITH — Shots were fired, but no one was injured in an attempted robbery that occurred in Griffith on Monday.

Officers responded to reports of an attempted robbery at a business in the 800 block of East Ridge Road just after 3 p.m., Monday. According to police, employees stopped the male suspect as he tried to enter the store. The suspect then fired a handgun into the floor of the business before running from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as wearing a black winter coat, a ski mask and a glove on one hand.

Griffith, Highland and Munster police searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or the incident to contact Detective Al Tharp at 219-924-7503, extension 252. Anonymous messages can also be left on the Griffith Police Department Tip Line at 219-922-3085.

- Molly DeVore, The Times

HOBART — Three people escaped injury early Tuesday as a fire tore through a house in the 2500 block of Crabapple Lane, according to Assistant Hobart Fire Chief John Reitz.

Firefighters were notified of the blaze around 4:10 a.m. and it appears to have started in the garage and spread to the home, he said.

"All occupants evacuated safely," the department said.

Firefighters fought the blaze for about a half hour and damages were estimated at about $40,000, Reitz said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters said the blaze is a good reminder to have at least two ways of escaping a building in the event of an emergency.

"Also, if you are in need of smoke detectors in your home, please call 219-942-5184 to set up an appointment with us," the local department said.

- Bob Kasarda, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — Water services may be temporarily interrupted in parts of the city during emergency water main and valve work Wednesday.

According to a news release from the East Chicago Water Department, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday water services may be interrupted in and around the 4800 block of Homerlee Avenue and along 148th Street from Northcote to Wegg.

The water department will be performing water main and valve improvements. Once the work is complete, the water main will be flushed to remove any iron deposits and entrapped air.

The news release said impacted residents may notice some discoloration and air in their plumbing system. The East Chicago Water Department recommended letting water run for a few minutes until it is clear.

Residents may call 219-391-8469 for more information.

- Molly DeVore, The Times

