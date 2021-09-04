O'Hare Airport

to unveil new

concessions

CHICAGO — O'Hare Airport is adding more options for travelers searching for food, travel supplies or a quiet place to work — all set up to allow for “touchless” 24/7 purchases.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the City Council's Aviation Committee approved the new concessions agreements on Thursday.

Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee said the upgraded vending machines offer an alternative to sit-down dining that some travelers will not be comfortable using as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The options include machines offering fresh popcorn, healthier food items and essentials for people traveling with young children.

“We needed to have more diversification in the offerings that we had,” Rhee said during Thursday's meeting. “Some folks are gonna still want that sit-down restaurant. That’s what they’re gonna stick to. Others are not as comfortable and may love to use some of these alternatives. I don’t think it’s ever gonna be one-size-fits-all.”

The agreements also call for the addition of 10 “privacy work stations" around the airport.