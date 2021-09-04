O'Hare Airport
to unveil new
concessions
CHICAGO — O'Hare Airport is adding more options for travelers searching for food, travel supplies or a quiet place to work — all set up to allow for “touchless” 24/7 purchases.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the City Council's Aviation Committee approved the new concessions agreements on Thursday.
Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee said the upgraded vending machines offer an alternative to sit-down dining that some travelers will not be comfortable using as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The options include machines offering fresh popcorn, healthier food items and essentials for people traveling with young children.
“We needed to have more diversification in the offerings that we had,” Rhee said during Thursday's meeting. “Some folks are gonna still want that sit-down restaurant. That’s what they’re gonna stick to. Others are not as comfortable and may love to use some of these alternatives. I don’t think it’s ever gonna be one-size-fits-all.”
The agreements also call for the addition of 10 “privacy work stations" around the airport.
Chief commercial officer Amber Ritter described these stations as a modern phone booth, with access to a private space with a desk, Wi-Fi and a charging station.
— AP
Mental health
program to
aid farmers
DECATUR, Ill. — A pilot program aimed at helping farmers and farm families struggling with stress-related mental health issues is expanding to serve all of Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the $500,000 grant from the the U.S. Agriculture Department during last week's Farm Progress Show in Decatur. The money will be used to build out a six-county pilot program that has connected farmers to mental health providers and resources through a telephone hotline.
In addition to expanding the hotline to all Illinois counties, the program — known as the Farm Family Resource Initiative — will add text and e-mail communication options and increase marketing of the service. A voucher program also will be created for professional behavioral health services.
— AP
Allen County
launches
OWI court
FORT WAYNE — Allen Circuit Court’s Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Court has become the first of its kind in the state to receive full certification.
The court program, located in Fort Wayne, was given provisional certification by the Indiana Supreme Court in July 2020, allowing it to accept participants charged with drunken driving as a felony, The Journal Gazette reported.
The problem-solving court later received a conditional certification in March from the Indiana Office of Court Services so it could continue services until it received a final on-site review this past week.
Participants entering the OVWI court are supervised by the Allen County Probation Department and other partnering local agencies. Problem-solving courts provide participants with various services — including medication-assisted treatment, substance-use disorder treatment, safe and sober housing and cognitive-behavioral therapy programs — in hopes of lessening charges for those who are successful, according to the court.
Participants who are successful with the 30-month program can have their felony charges reduced to misdemeanor charges or dismissed entirely.
— AP