Icy conditions may impact Monday's morning commute
Icy conditions could be ahead for commuters who hit the road before the sun rises Monday, the National Weather Service said.
A wintry mix of freezing drizzle and snow was expected Sunday night into Monday, mainly north of Interstate 80.
Overnight temperatures could hover just below freezing, leading to some minor ice accumulation, forecasters said. The ice could make for a slick morning commute.
The precipitation was expected to end by daybreak Monday, followed by rapidly improving traffic conditions, according to the weather service.
—Time Staff
Lake County cops kept busy in December
Police with the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership arrested 18 people on drunken driving charges in December and issued about 1,000 tickets and warnings, Hobart police Lt. Ronald Russo said.
A total of 91 overtime patrols were conducted, totaling 448 patrol hours, outside of normal patrol duties.
Officers focused on impaired driving and seat belt use by watching for unrestrained drivers, passengers, and children and behaviors commonly associated with impaired driving.
The partnership's efforts are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
Drivers who plan to use alcohol or any other intoxicating substance should designate a driver, call a taxi or use a ride-sharing service, Russo said.
—Sarah Reese, The Times
Police: 8-year-old boy wounded in home shooting
FORT WAYNE — An 8-year-old boy has been wounded after gunshots were fired into a northeastern Indiana home.
The boy was shot early Sunday morning in his shoulder and chest area, according to Fort Wayne police.
A doctor listed the boy’s wound as life-threatening, police added.
A preliminary investigation shows gunshots were fired from outside the home about 2 a.m. Sunday. No arrests were been made.
—AP