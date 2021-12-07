Man suspected
of armed robbery
sought by police
GARY — Authorities are seeking information on a man suspected of armed robbery last week, police said.
The Gary Police Department released a photo of a man Monday asking for the public's help in identifying him.
Police responded to an armed robbery around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 3800 block of Pierce Street in Gary.
Anyone with information on the robbery or identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sgt. J. Nielsen at 219-881-7300 ext 23006. Tipsters can also call anonymously at 1-866-CRIME-GP.
— Anna Ortiz
Police seek
woman in theft
from hotel
MICHIGAN CITY — LaPorte County police are seeking help identifying a woman caught on a surveillance camera stealing items from an area hotel.
The suspect entered the unnamed hotel Monday afternoon and walked behind the front desk, where she stole several items, police said.
"After netting her loot, the thief immediately left the business and departed in a black Dodge Charger or Challenger," according to police.
Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Shayne Landry at slandry@lcso.in.gov.
— Bob Kasarda
M'ville police host
Christmas toy
giveaway
MERRILLVILLE — Local police have collaborated with a nonprofit organization to host a toy giveaway just in time for Christmas.
The Merrillville Police Department has invited community members to the "Christmas Toy Giveaway" from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at their police station located at 7820 Broadway.
This will be the police department's first event of its kind. Merrillville police joined forces with the First Responders Children's Foundation to host this event.
Anyone with questions can contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3722.
— Anna Ortiz
Prosecutors drop
death penalty in
officer's killing
INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors are no longer seeking the death penalty for the man charged in the fatal shooting of a police officer who had come to his aid after the man’s car overturned in a crash in Indianapolis four years ago.
Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner last week granted a jury trial waiver requested by Jason D. Brown, who is charged in the 2017 fatal shooting of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan.
The Marion County prosecutor’s office agreed to drop their death penalty request in exchange for the judge, instead of a jury, hearing the case in February. The judge will consider whether to convict Brown of murder and determine whether to impose a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the waiver agreement.
Michael Leffler, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, said the office agreed to the deal after conferring with Allan’s family.
Defense attorney Denise Turner told WIBC radio that both sides are ready for the case to be resolved. She said she anticipates that having the judge deliver the verdict instead of a jury doing so will shorten the trial by three or four weeks and eliminate the potential for a mistrial.
— AP
After the shooting, then-Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said he’d seek the death penalty, calling it “a very senseless act.” Curry died this year, two years after he stepped down while being treated for prostate cancer.
Police said Allan was trying to help Brown after the single-car crash on the south side of Indianapolis. Witnesses at the scene told authorities Brown suddenly became agitated and opened fire, striking the officer 11 times.
Two other officers opened fire on Brown following Allan’s shooting. He was hospitalized for several days with what authorities said were gunshot wounds to his face, left arm and right clavicle.
Allan, a 38-year-old married father of two sons, was hired in January 2017 as a second full-time officer for Southport’s largely volunteer police force after about five years as a volunteer officer for the 2,000-person municipality on the south side of Indianapolis.