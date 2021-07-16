Rudy Leshawn Williams, 16, has not been seen or heard from since Thursday, according to the Gary Police Department. She went missing from Gary between 5 and 9:30 a.m. that day, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Williams is described as an African American transgender individual who identifies as a female.

Williams is 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs between 125 and 135 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and wears glasses, with closely shaved black hair.

Gary police asked anyone who knows of Williams' whereabouts to contact Detective Sgt. Jon Basaldua at 219-881-7300, extension 22013, or 219-290-0835. Individuals can also call GPD Juvenile Investigations at 219-881-1229.

— Anna Ortiz, The Times

Photo released of

missing Dyer man

DYER — Police are seeking help locating a 60-year-old Dyer man who was last seen Wednesday and is feared to be in extreme danger and possible need of medical assistance.

Gregory Hetrick is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 190 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red hat and blue robe over a gray shirt and black shorts, police said.