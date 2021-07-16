Police: Vehicle with
2 inside struck by
gunfire on I-94
CHICAGO — An investigation is ongoing after a vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway was hit by gunfire with two people inside, police said.
Police responded to a shooting at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 94 southbound at 95th Street, Illinois State Police said.
Officers found a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. But the 29-year-old DeKalb, Illinois, woman and the 39-year-old Chicago man inside were unharmed.
The shots were fired from an unknown vehicle going south on I-94 at 95th Street. Police investigations caused all lanes in the area to be shut down, but they were reopened later Wednesday morning.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone who saw the shooting or has related information is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Police ask for help
finding missing
16-year-old
GARY — Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen.
Rudy Leshawn Williams, 16, has not been seen or heard from since Thursday, according to the Gary Police Department. She went missing from Gary between 5 and 9:30 a.m. that day, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
Williams is described as an African American transgender individual who identifies as a female.
Williams is 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs between 125 and 135 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and wears glasses, with closely shaved black hair.
Gary police asked anyone who knows of Williams' whereabouts to contact Detective Sgt. Jon Basaldua at 219-881-7300, extension 22013, or 219-290-0835. Individuals can also call GPD Juvenile Investigations at 219-881-1229.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
Photo released of
missing Dyer man
DYER — Police are seeking help locating a 60-year-old Dyer man who was last seen Wednesday and is feared to be in extreme danger and possible need of medical assistance.
Gregory Hetrick is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 190 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red hat and blue robe over a gray shirt and black shorts, police said.
Hetrick was using a walker.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dyer police at 219-660-0000 or by calling 911.
— Bob Kasarda, The Times
Police: Motorist
dies after crash
with ambulance
CARROLL COUNTY — An 80-year-old man has died after his vehicle crashed into a hospital ambulance in eastern Indiana.
Celestino Martinez of Monticello was north on U.S. 421 in Carroll County about 11:30 a.m. Thursday when he drove left of the centerline and struck the ambulance head-on, state police said.
— Associated Press