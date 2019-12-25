Helicopter helps douse brush fire in Calumet Twp.
CALUMET TWP. — A helicopter was called out to douse a brush fire behind Lake Ridge Middle School on Wednesday.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said a "Bambi bucket" was requested, and dropped four buckets of water on the blaze, which happened around 10 a.m.
Martinez said the firefighting operation was successful.
—Mike Clark, The Times
Birds' nest sparked house fire in Fishers
FISHERS — Authorities said a birds' nest on top of flood lights is believed to be the cause of a Christmas Eve fire that damaged a suburban Indianapolis house.
No injuries were reported.
The call for the fire came in around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Fishers Fire Department Captain John Mehling. He said firefighters arriving at the scene encountered heavy fire from the attic and battled the blaze at the two-story house.
He said firefighters made “'an aggressive attack'' and were able to contain “the brunt of the fire to the attic space,” according to a statement.
No estimates on the damage were immediately available.
—AP
Judge allowing lawsuit over lake logging to proceed
BLOOMINGTON — A judge is allowing a lawsuit to proceed against a property owner over logging activity on his land along southern Indiana’s Lake Monroe.
The ruling by a Monroe County judge rejects an effort by property owner Joe Huff to have a lawsuit filed against him by county officials dismissed. The lawsuit filed in May maintains that logging work on the 250 acres owned by Huff violates county ordinances, The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reported.
Monroe County officials are seeking a court order to stop Huff or contractors working for him from continuing work on the property along the reservoir that's the primary drinking water source for Bloomington. The county also wants Huff to pay fines for each ordinance provision officials say he has violated.
The judge set a court hearing on the case for Jan. 24.
Huff has also faced a lawsuit from neighboring property owners over his logging plans. Huff’s attorney has maintained he’s following all state and federal regulations so the work doesn't pollute the reservoir and that the neighbors wrongly tried to restrict Huff's use of his land.
The logging work began after the Indiana Court of Appeals issued a ruling in March overturning a previous Monroe County court order blocking it.
—AP