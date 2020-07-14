Man fatally shot
near local bar
GARY — A 33-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday near a local bar, police and the Lake County Coroner said.
Robert Crawford, who had addresses listed in Gary and Indianapolis, was pronounced dead about 3:15 a.m., after being shot earlier in the 200 block of East 16th Avenue, near the Blue Room Lounge, according to Gary police and the coroner's office.
Police and the coroner's office responded about 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired at that location. There, officers saw a crowd of people standing around a man lying on a sidewalk, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
The man, later identified as Crawford, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene by the coroner's office, Westerfield said.
An investigation was ongoing as of Monday morning. Additional details were not immediately available.
-- Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Region man dies
after hit by semi
HAMMOND — A 61-year-old East Chicago man who died Sunday was struck by a semitrailer while riding a bicycle, police said.
The cyclist, Roderick Johnson, was crossing Calumet Avenue near Wilcox Street in front of the approaching vehicle, witnesses told police.
Hammond police and firefighters responded about 3 a.m. to the area in reference to a bicyclist that had been struck.
Witnesses told officers the truck tried to brake and sounded its horn but could not avoid Johnson, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
A toxicology report was pending Monday to see if drugs or alcohol were involved. The truck driver was not using intoxicants, Kellogg said.
Johnson was pronounced dead about 3:55 a.m. Sunday, the Lake County coroner said.
-- Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Census response
rate at 55 percent
CHICAGO — About 55% of Chicago residents have filled out the U.S. census, officials said Monday as the mayor of the country's third-largest city urged more people to participate.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said some neighborhoods on the city's West and South sides have seen response rates lower than 40%. Lightfoot warned that could mean those areas get shorted on needed federal resources toward infrastructure, schools, parks and other purposes.
The Census Bureau said in early July that 61.8% of U.S. households had answered either online or by mailing back a form. The city's overall response rate also lags behind progress in Cook County and statewide.
The coronavirus has complicated efforts across the country to encourage participation, and the Census Bureau decided to delay the end of the count from the end of July to the end of October.
-- Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!