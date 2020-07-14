The cyclist, Roderick Johnson, was crossing Calumet Avenue near Wilcox Street in front of the approaching vehicle, witnesses told police.

Hammond police and firefighters responded about 3 a.m. to the area in reference to a bicyclist that had been struck.

Witnesses told officers the truck tried to brake and sounded its horn but could not avoid Johnson, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

A toxicology report was pending Monday to see if drugs or alcohol were involved. The truck driver was not using intoxicants, Kellogg said.

Johnson was pronounced dead about 3:55 a.m. Sunday, the Lake County coroner said.

-- Lucas Gonzalez, The Times

Census response

rate at 55 percent

CHICAGO — About 55% of Chicago residents have filled out the U.S. census, officials said Monday as the mayor of the country's third-largest city urged more people to participate.