Man shot in Gary's Glen Park section
GARY — A man was shot Sunday night in the city's Glen Park section, police said.
Officials were still investigating about 9:45 p.m. at the crime scene in the 3700 block of Washington Street.
A vehicle from the Lake County Coroner's office was seen at the site along with a police K-9 and its handler.
Indiana state police investigating trooper-involved shooting
Indiana State Police are investigating after a trooper was shot in the leg during a standoff at a southern Indiana home.
The trooper’s injuries in Saturday morning’s shooting are not believed to be life-threatening. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles released further details in the evening.
The trooper is an 18-year veteran of the department who was shot while he was positioned outside the home. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.
Wheeles says a suspect was taken into custody after the shooting, which occurred about 8 a.m. The standoff near Madison began around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a male suspect firing shots.
Wheeles says on Twitter that the officer is a member of a state police SWAT unit that was dispatched to the home.
—AP
Central Indiana companies to layoff 300 workers
Cutbacks at two central Indiana factories are costing nearly 300 workers their jobs.
Indianapolis-based apparel maker Motionwear has notified state officials that it plans to permanently close its production facilities early next year and eliminate almost 150 jobs. The company, which makes dance leotards, gymnastics apparel and cheer uniforms, hasn’t given a reason for the closing decision.
Power tools maker Stanley Black & Decker is planning to permanently lay off about 140 workers from its factory in Greenfield, about 20 miles east of Indianapolis.
The Connecticut-based company says the job cuts will take effect by early February as it consolidates production to fewer facilities.
—AP
Illinois school board group won't support arming teachers
A group representing Illinois school boards has again rejected a resolution supporting teachers and other school employees carrying guns in schools.
The Illinois Association of School Boards voted against the measure Saturday during an annual convention. It’s the second consecutive year the group has rejected such a proposal.
A resolution would be used to support any legislation on the issue if it’s filed. Discussion on arming teachers has followed multiple school shootings nationwide.
Much of the support for the measure came from rural school districts that can’t hire school resource officers. While others, including in Chicago’s suburbs, say it’s a safety risk to arm teachers.
There are over 850 school districts in Illinois.
—AP