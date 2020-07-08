× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cops: Motorcyclist

dies after crash

MERRILLVILLE — One person is dead following a crash between a car and motorcycle, police said.

After 4 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Broadway and 55th Avenue for a car versus motorcycle accident, said Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice.

Rice said the motorcyclist died following the incident. The victim has not been identified.

Southbound traffic on Broadway remains closed. One lane of northbound Broadway is open, Rice said.

Police are still investigating the crash, he said.

— Mary Freda, The Times

Possible gunshot

hits Lowell home

LOWELL — Police are investigating a possible gunshot fired at a home in Lowell.

Police responded about 8:22 p.m. Sunday to the 17000 block of Nightingale Place for a criminal mischief report, according to a police report obtained by The Times.