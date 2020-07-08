Cops: Motorcyclist
dies after crash
MERRILLVILLE — One person is dead following a crash between a car and motorcycle, police said.
After 4 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Broadway and 55th Avenue for a car versus motorcycle accident, said Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice.
Rice said the motorcyclist died following the incident. The victim has not been identified.
Southbound traffic on Broadway remains closed. One lane of northbound Broadway is open, Rice said.
Police are still investigating the crash, he said.
— Mary Freda, The Times
Possible gunshot
hits Lowell home
LOWELL — Police are investigating a possible gunshot fired at a home in Lowell.
Police responded about 8:22 p.m. Sunday to the 17000 block of Nightingale Place for a criminal mischief report, according to a police report obtained by The Times.
At the scene, a resident told police a hole was discovered in a bedroom wall believed to be created by a bullet. The resident said the hole was not there the day before, the police report states.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Police: Teen shot
after argument
breaks out
EAST CHICAGO — A teenager was struck by gunfire when an argument broke out during a basketball game, police said.
At 5:40 p.m., East Chicago police were called to the 4800 block of Alexander Avenue for a gunshot wound victim.
Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said a group of kids was playing basketball when an argument broke out, resulting in a 14-year-old boy being shot in the leg.
The boy was transported to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and is in stable condition, Rivera said.
At this time, police do not have a suspect, he said.
Anyone with information on the incident should call the anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500, or Lt. Detective Brian Paine at 219-391-8318.
— Mary Freda, The Times
Local DAV group
cancels 2020
charity walk
This year's Walk for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at Wicker Memorial Park has been canceled.
The event is hosted by DAV Chapter No. 17, based in Hammond.
"With heavy hearts, our walk has been canceled this year. The Walk for the DAV has always been our community's way to help local Disabled American Veterans, and we appreciate the assistance of each and every one of our supporters," the organization said in a news release.
Originally, the event was set to take place in May but was later rescheduled for Aug. 8.
— Mary Freda, The Times
