16-year-old leads
officers on high
speed car chase
GARY — A 16-year-old boy led police on a chase from Gary to Chicago, striking two vehicles during the pursuit, police say.
Tuesday afternoon Lake County Sheriff's officers saw a white Hummer driving about 60 miles per hour in a residential area at 19th Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Gary, said Pam Jones, public information liaison for the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
The police attempted to stop the Hummer, but the vehicle fled. The Hummer led chase for 40 minutes to an hour, hitting two vehicles while driving through Chicago, police said. The driver jumped out of the Hummer in the area of 36th Street and Michigan Avenue and ran into a relative's home.
Chicago police arrested the 16-year-old and will face several charges including reckless driving, Jones said.
Police said no further information is available and the case is under active investigation.
— Anna Ortiz, The Times
---
117th Avenue
work delayed
until Friday
WINFIELD — Commuters can thank heavy rains for delaying roadwork in Winfield.
East 117th Avenue, which was slated to close Tuesday for road repairs, will be open until Friday, according to a Facebook post from the town's page.
Starting Friday, the road will be closed from Jay Street to Randolph Street, with access only permitted to local traffic.
When originally announced, the roadwork was supposed to take four days. The town hasn't given an update on how long the work will take.
— Times Staff
---
Abortion clinic
seeks court order
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Dayton area's last abortion clinic is trying to avoid closure by pursuing a new state license and intervention by a federal court after the Ohio Supreme Court again refused to hear its appeal.
That court decision Tuesday meant Women's Med Center faced losing its license for not meeting certain state requirements regarding backup doctors and hospital transfers. It immediately asked a federal court to temporarily block the state from enforcing those requirements. The clinic argues they're unconstitutional, medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion access.
--
Founders:
Racial suit
'biggest challenge'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Founders Brewing co-owner says the backlash the western Michigan brewery has faced over a former worker's racial discrimination lawsuit has been the "biggest challenge."
Tracy Evans, who is black, filed the lawsuit last year saying workers at the Grand Rapids-based brewery repeatedly used racist language around him. He says the company fired him in retaliation for complaining to human resources, but the company denies that.