Officials working
to find cause of
building fire
GARY — Officials are working to determine the cause of a fire to a vacant commercial building Sunday evening.
Firefighters responded mid-Friday evening to a fire on the second floor of the building, at 3990 Broadway, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported, O'Donnell said.
An investigation into the fire was ongoing as of Monday morning.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
Cops: Man who
fled officers had
toddler in car
WINFIELD — A 23-year-old Illinois man arrested early Sunday after fleeing officers in a vehicle had a toddler and two other minors in the car during a chase, police say.
Police tried to stop the driver, a Sauk Village man, on suspicion of reckless driving and having fake license plates when he fled, Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball said.
The driver led police into Hazel Crest, Illinois, where he crashed on someone's front yard, according to Ball.
Passengers in the vehicle included a 16-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 4-year-old.
No one was hospitalized.
Charges were being presented to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office Monday, Ball said.
— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times
SWAT team raids
suspected drug
house in Hobart
HOBART — A SWAT team raided a suspected drug house early Monday morning, taking two people into custody.
Hobart Police Department Capt. James M. Gonzales said Hobart Police and the Northwest Indiana Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant on a house on the 700 block of South Washington Street at about 5:30 a.m. Monday.
"The search warrant was a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation involving the occupant of the residence," Gonzales said. "As a result of the search warrant, two people were taken into custody, one of which was the target of the investigation."
The Hobart Police Department has been conducting the investigation.
"The case will be presented to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office within the next 48 hours for potential drug related charges against the two people taken into custody," Gonzales said.
Anyone with tips about illegal drug activity is urged to contact Hobart Police Department Lieutenant Nicholas Wardrip at nwardripcityofhobart.org or 219-942-4485. Tips can be made anonymously.
— Joseph S. Pete, The Times
