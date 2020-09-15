The driver led police into Hazel Crest, Illinois, where he crashed on someone's front yard, according to Ball.

Passengers in the vehicle included a 16-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 4-year-old.

No one was hospitalized.

Charges were being presented to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office Monday, Ball said.

— Lucas Gonzalez, The Times

SWAT team raids

suspected drug

house in Hobart

HOBART — A SWAT team raided a suspected drug house early Monday morning, taking two people into custody.

Hobart Police Department Capt. James M. Gonzales said Hobart Police and the Northwest Indiana Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant on a house on the 700 block of South Washington Street at about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

"The search warrant was a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation involving the occupant of the residence," Gonzales said. "As a result of the search warrant, two people were taken into custody, one of which was the target of the investigation."