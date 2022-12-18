Bright holiday display: Forest of Lights stars at Fair Oaks Farms

Once again Fair Oaks Farms is getting into the holiday spirit in a big way.

Forest of Lights continues through Jan. 1 at Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks, Indiana. There on the premises, along the one-mile Nature Trail, people will find a colorful display of lights and holiday-themed attractions.

While guests visit the Forest of Lights they'll see a variety of attractions and scenes including Tractor Presents, Glittery Glade, UFO Cows, Ornament Grove, Wintery Windows, Musical Woods and more.

There are a number of photo opportunities during the journey through the forest. Guests will also find a Forest Pub as well as fire pits in one section of the forest.

In the marketplace prior to entering the forest, one may purchase Smores kits to make in front of the fire. In addition, other treats and gifts are available in the shop.

Hot chocolate and smores were enjoyed by guests during a recent visit to the magical holiday-themed forest.

In the Musical Woods, light patterns get classical as they move in time to the classical music score. Visitors who like tractors can pose for photos in the Tractor Presents area at the beginning of the trail as well.

Visitors can leisurely walk along the trail and can expect to be there for about a half hour or more.

In addition to the colorful display of lights, there are also ice skating and ice slide opportunities at Fair Oaks Farms. Along with ice skating, guests may also enjoy snacks and beverages in a huge snow globe which sits next to the ice rink.

It's a unique way to get into the holiday spirit.

FYI: Forest of Lights runs through Jan. 1 at Fair Oaks Farms, 856 N. 600 E., Fair Oaks. Cost for the Forest of Lights attraction is $12 for ages 13 and older; $8 for kids 3 to 12. Packages are also available for the forest, ice skating and ice slides. Visit foffarms.com for other prices and more information.