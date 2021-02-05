Brighten up the snowy winter with a Midwest getaway

Long, dreary winter days can get you down. And even more so this year when most families have been hanging at home most of the time. There still are several more weeks of cold and snow (at least according to the groundhog). Don’t let the weather keep you inside. Plan a winter pick-me-up and spend some time enjoying the beauty of winter in the Midwest.
Muskegon, Michigan
Muskegon is home to one of four luge tracks in the United States. At Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park, you can give this winter Olympic sport a try. Those who aren’t that brave can enjoy ice skating, skiing or snowshoeing. Visit mssports.org for more info. Combine your winter fun with some maritime and military history at the USS Silversides Submarine Museum.
Grand Geneva Resort and Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, Wisconsin
Get the kids out on the slopes for some skiing. If they are newbies, you can sign up for basic lessons. There are ski hills for all levels. You can also do snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, ice skating and sledding. And when you’re done romping in the snow, you can relax in the water park at Timber Ridge Lodge, which was voted one of USA Today’s 10 Best Water Parks in the country. You can also get some nice deals on lodging at this all-suite resort with their splash and ski packages. You can also head out for a family carriage ride and take in the lovely landscape. For more information, visit grandgeneva.com and timberridgelodge.com.
Galena, Illinois
Take in the Winter Carnival at Eagle Ridge Resort. The event will have some modifications due to COVID-19, but there will be plenty of fun to be had and plenty of space to social distance. The Noric Center will offer ice skating, snowshoeing and downhill sledding. Horseback riding and the golf simulator will be available. Make s’mores by the bonfire and enjoy “Movies and Tubies” at the main lodge pool and watch "Happy Feet" while you splash. Participate in the 2K or 5K Snowshoe race. The resort also will have a complimentary shuttle running to Chestnut Mountain Ski Resort. For more information, visit eagleridge.com.
Ice Castles, Wisconsin
Experience the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, an award-winning frozen wonderland that has been built in four cities across North America using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists. There are lots of spots for fun and tons of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities in the ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains, frozen thrones and LED-lit sculptures. Lake Geneva’s Winterfest is currently going on this weekend with a U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship. Nearby Lake Lawn Resort offers curling among its winter activities, and you can dine in its outdoor igloos overlooking Delavan Lake. For more information, visit lakelawnresort.com and icecastles.com.
Pokagon State Park, Indiana
This state park near Angola, Indiana, boasts the state’s only refrigerated twin-track toboggan run and one of only a handful that exist in the country. From the 30-foot tower, you’ll experience a total vertical drop of over 90 feet over the course of a quarter-mile, a thrill ride totaling 20 to 30 seconds. The top recorded speed has been 42 mph. Due to social distancing, the park is experiencing record wait times, so be prepared for a wait and plan to get there early. There’s also a cozy lodge at the park for overnight accommodations. For more information, visit in.gov.
Boyne Highlands, Michigan
This resort in Harbor Springs is a fun winter wonderland where you can enjoy winter sports and other activities. Hop on some skis or a snowboard and hit the 55 groomed downhill runs or do some rounds on the 800-foot long tubing run. You can even enjoy winter zip lining, horseback riding and fat tire biking. A number of lodging options are available, from cottages to townhomes to lodge rooms. For more information, visit boynehighlands.com.
Wilmot Mountain, Wisconsin
Plan a winter escape at this Southeast Wisconsin spot that offers skiing and snowboarding. Lessons are available for kids and adults. View video of the action from the Mountain Cam at wilmtmountain.com. Don’t miss the snow tubing hill with 22 lanes stretching over 1,000 feet in length as you slide down at high speed. Then hop onto the conveyor to bring you back to the top to do it all over again.
Midwest getaways