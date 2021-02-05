Brighten up the snowy winter with a Midwest getaway

Long, dreary winter days can get you down. And even more so this year when most families have been hanging at home most of the time. There still are several more weeks of cold and snow (at least according to the groundhog). Don’t let the weather keep you inside. Plan a winter pick-me-up and spend some time enjoying the beauty of winter in the Midwest.

Muskegon, Michigan

Muskegon is home to one of four luge tracks in the United States. At Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park, you can give this winter Olympic sport a try. Those who aren’t that brave can enjoy ice skating, skiing or snowshoeing. Visit mssports.org for more info. Combine your winter fun with some maritime and military history at the USS Silversides Submarine Museum.

Grand Geneva Resort and Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, Wisconsin