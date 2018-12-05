Brightwood College is closing campuses nationwide, with some locations offering their last classes as early as this Friday.
Brightwood College has two Indiana campuses — one in Hammond and another in Indianapolis.
It is not clear when the Indiana locations will close. An official at the Hammond office said rumors of the closings may be true, but directed all questions to a national Brightwood College spokesman. Brightwood College and its parent company, Education Corp. of America, have not returned requests for comment.
News of the closures began circulating Wednesday on social media as students across the country posted photos of emails and notices found on campus.
A sign found outside Brightwood's San Antonio, Texas, location informed students of immediate closure and offered resources for seeking transcripts.
Yep, when u thought your life was going as planned #brightwoodcollege pic.twitter.com/CAA3zhcQnP— Olivia Kari 🇨🇲 (@oli4frank) December 5, 2018
An email to students from Stu Reed, CEO of Education Corp. of America, spelled out the company's financial challenges.
Education Corp. of America recently learned it would be losing its accreditation, Reed said in the email, adding that additional Department of Education requirements had strained the company's ability to attract investors.
Brightwood College first opened with a Dayton, Ohio, campus in October 2015. The college continued to expand, opening campuses in Texas and Maryland later that year.
Brightwood's two Indiana campuses in Hammond and Indianapolis were obtained from Kaplan College in January 2016, according to the school's website. The college offered medical assisting, massage therapy and pharmacy technician training, among other specializations, at its Hammond location.
Brightwood's news comes just three months after Harrison College closed its Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina campuses.
"It is with extreme regret that this series of recent circumstances has forced us to discontinue the operations of our schools," Reed said in his email. "This is clearly not the outcome we envisioned for you or our schools."