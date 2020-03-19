Broadway stars stream, rock stars stay off road amid virus

He would have no set itinerary and would only learn from his publisher after each stop about where he was going next. In a statement Monday, Kennedy cited concerns about the coronavirus and said that a postponement would “better serve the bookselling community.”

CELEBS SAY THIS IS SERIOUS

Idris Elba tweeted that he has tested positive for coronavirus but has shown no symptoms so far.

Elba said Monday that he has been isolated since Friday, when he found out he might have been exposed.

Elba in a video message said that his wife has not been tested yet but is feeling OK.

“This is serious. Now's really the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands,” Elba said.

Olga Kurylenko, the Ukrainian actress who starred in the 2008 James Bond film “Quantum of Solace,” also says she has tested positive.

“Take care of yourself and take this seriously!” Kurylenko said in an Instagram post Monday.