Brooke
88-year-old White Castle in Whiting, one of Chicago area's first, coming down to be replaced with new restaurant
The landmark 88-year-old castle-shaped White Castle in Whiting is coming down to be replaced with a newer, larger, more modern White Castle restaurant.
JERRY DAVICH: Cancer survivor wakes up from surgery without his right eye, confused by multiple scars
"When I woke up, my eye was removed, my neck was cut, and I had long surgical incisions on my stomach and thigh," John Pementel said.
The appellate court found no basis to undo the decision of a Lake County grand jury to indict Martinez for felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving.
An avid Chesterton angler caught a record fish in Lake Michigan, breaking the state record for burbot for the second time in two weeks.
Duo charged in Wednesday killing of Gary man tried to dump guns, clothes at nearby residence, court records say
Court documents allege Virgil King, 22, and Micah Sanders, 23, fired multiple shots at Daqwuan Walker, 23, of Gary, early Wednesday morning on the 500 block of Chase Street.
"I'm for federal legislation, I'm for stronger laws at the state level, whatever we can do, to save lives, to protect babies," said U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City.
The incident occurred Tuesday night in the 1500 block of Chase Street in Gary, state police said.
Under an agreement between the city and Coach's Corner, the city purchased the space and liquor license as long as Coach's agreed to cease operation at the end of 2022, according to a statement from the City of Hammond.
The U.S. attorney’s office is charging 27-year-old Alexis Santos with a weapons violation punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
Big Barn Beer Fest will pour more than 100 craft beers from the Region and beyond.