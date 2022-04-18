Browsing issues

"Do you use the internet?" a club player asked me.

"To research column material," I replied.

"Using Google or Yahoo?"

"Both. Which do you use?"

"Neither one," he said sourly. "I consult my wife, who knows everything."

My friend was declarer at today's four hearts, and West led the K-A and a third spade. Declarer ruffed with dummy's ace of trumps and drew trumps with the K-Q. He pitched a club from dummy on the high jack of spades and led a diamond. West played the jack, and dummy's king won, but on the diamond return, West took the ace and led the ten. South ruffed but eventually lost a club to West's king. Down one.

Omniscient

"My wife said the contract was cold," South growled, "and since she is omniscient, I'm sure it was."

After South draws trumps, he leads a diamond. West must duck, and dummy wins. South then returns a trump to his ten, only then discards a diamond from dummy on the jack of spades, and exits with a diamond. When West wins, he is end-played.

Daily question

You hold: S Q 3 H A K J 5 3 D K 9 5 C Q J 4. You are the dealer. What is your opening call?

ANSWER: This is a contentious issue. Some experts would never suppress a five-card major and would open one heart. Many would open 1NT, describing the hand's strength and character in one bid. If you open one heart, and partner responds one spade, you will have no satisfactory second bid. I would open 1NT, but I can sympathize with the one-heart openers.

