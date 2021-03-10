Bruising play

I’ve heard it said that failure is a bruise, not a tattoo. Every player must deal with failure. It’s a difficult game, and perfection is unattainable. The key is to learn from your errors.

Today’s West led a trump against four spades, and South won and came to his ace of hearts to try a club finesse with dummy’s queen. East took the king and led a second trump. South then drew trumps and led the king and a third heart, hoping for a 3-3 break, but when West held Q-10-8-2, South had only nine winners.

Mistake

South erred. He must take the ace of clubs at Trick Two and next lead the queen. East wins and leads a second trump to dummy, but South can reach his hand with the ace of hearts to ruff his last club in dummy, assuring 10 tricks.

It’s an easy hand to misplay; the queen of clubs is an optical delusion. I bet South would have succeeded if dummy’s clubs had been A-x. Maybe he will learn from his error.

Let your mistakes be positive experiences. Keep trying.

Daily question

You hold: S J 10 9 8 4 H A 7 4 D 8 3 C 7 4 3. The dealer, at your left, opens one club. Your partner doubles, you bid one spade and he raises to two spades. What do you say?

Answer: Partner promises at least 17 points. He couldn’t raise you with fewer since you might have responded to his double with no points and a ratty suit. Since you have a fair five-card suit and a side ace, game is possible. If you trust your partner, bid at least three spades.

