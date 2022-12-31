Buddy and his other companions were left on a porch abandoned by the landlord when the owner died. All three... View on PetFinder
Buddy
Signaling a turn still is required every time a motorist is about to make a turn or change traffic lanes.
The project is on track to be the largest solar farm in the country.
A Christmas morning shooting in the parking lot of a Meijer store closed for the holiday left one man injured, police said.
"We need patriots who will fight back against the dangers imposed by this app and others that are no doubt on the way," said Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.
U.S. Steel plans to lay off 244 workers at its Gary Works steel mill when it indefinitely idles its tin mill operations there, though it will relocate the workers it can to other jobs at the mill.
A ticket sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing at at Mr. Fuel, 2945 Burr St., Gary, matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000.
At approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet passenger vehicle was traveling south on Ind. 49 when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer, police said.
The new Crown Point pizzeria will be carryout and delivery only, according to Lou Malnati's website.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Famer was one of the most significant mixed-martial artists ever to emerge from the Region.
More than 85 vendors will participate in the vintage clothing market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Porter County Expo Center at 215 E Division Road in Valparaiso.