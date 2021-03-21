PRO BASKETBALL

Bulls' defense solid in win over Pistons: Laurie Markkanen had 16 points and eight rebounds and the Chicago Bulls used a strong defensive performance for a 100-86 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Zach LaVine scored 18 points for the Bulls, who had lost two straight. Daniel Galford added eight points and 11 rebounds as Chicago held Detroit to 16% shooting (4 for 25) on 3-pointers. Jerami Grant scored 26 points for the Pistons, who had won two straight. Rookie Saddiq Bey, who averaged 24.0 points in Detroit's wins over the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets. didn't score until hitting a meaningless 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Bulls trailed for most of the first half, but used a late run to take a 46-45 lead. La Lumiere grad Isaiah Stewart finished with 11 points, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

Holiday's 3s lift Pacers: Justin Holiday scored 15 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 109-106 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday. Myles Turner finished with 16 points and five blocks, Doug McDermott scored 15 points and Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who swept their two-game series in Miami.

