 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bulls' defense solid in win over Pistons

Bulls' defense solid in win over Pistons

Lauri Markkanen, Isaiah Stewart

Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) grabs the rebound away from Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, a La Lumiere grad, on Sunday.

 Carlos Osorio, Associated Press

PRO BASKETBALL

Bulls' defense solid in win over Pistons: Laurie Markkanen had 16 points and eight rebounds and the Chicago Bulls used a strong defensive performance for a 100-86 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Zach LaVine scored 18 points for the Bulls, who had lost two straight. Daniel Galford added eight points and 11 rebounds as Chicago held Detroit to 16% shooting (4 for 25) on 3-pointers. Jerami Grant scored 26 points for the Pistons, who had won two straight. Rookie Saddiq Bey, who averaged 24.0 points in Detroit's wins over the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets. didn't score until hitting a meaningless 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Bulls trailed for most of the first half, but used a late run to take a 46-45 lead. La Lumiere grad Isaiah Stewart finished with 11 points, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

Holiday's 3s lift Pacers: Justin Holiday scored 15 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 109-106 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday. Myles Turner finished with 16 points and five blocks, Doug McDermott scored 15 points and Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who swept their two-game series in Miami.

PRO GOLF

Jones books Masters trip with Honda win: When Matt Jones won his first PGA Tour title seven years ago, he needed a 45-foot birdie putt just to get into a playoff and then a 40-yard chip-in to take the victory. This win was far less dramatic, yet just as meaningful. It got him back to the Masters. Jones won the Honda Classic by five shots Sunday, a final round of 2-under 68 was good enough to finish the week at 12-under 268 at PGA National. The winning margin matched the largest in tournament history, tying the mark set by Jack Nicklaus in 1977 and matched by Camilo Villegas in 2010.

PRO TENNIS

Serena Williams latest star to withdraw from Miami Open: Serena Williams is the latest Grand Slam champion to withdraw from the Miami Open. Williams pulled out Sunday, citing recent oral surgery. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer announced earlier they would skip the tournament, which begins Tuesday. Williams, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has won the event a record eight times, most recently in 2015. Williams' most recent match was a month ago at the Australian Open, where she lost to Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts