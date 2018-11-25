#GivingTuesday once again marks the start of the Buns Care Charity’s annual Kids' Shoe Drive.
#GivingTuesday is the Global Day of Giving that follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year’s weeklong giving event will run from Tuesday through Dec. 3. There are 24 community-minded local businesses serving as collection locations. Joining the event this year are six Strack & Van Til stores and two Centier Bank branches, helping the charity cover specific areas that need a boost in participation.
Drop-off points are: House of Pizza in Hammond; Lowell Public Library; Region Ale, Hoosier Insurance Agency and The Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville; Strack & Van Til and Club Ki Yowga in East Chicago; Lake Central High School and Teachers Credit Union in St. John; Strack & Van Til in Whiting; Centier Bank’s Glen Park branch in Gary; Strack & Van Til on Franciscan and Centier Bank’s Winfield Branch in Crown Point; Plastic Line Manufacturing in Merrillville; Sharp School Services and Strack & Van Til on Old Ridge Road in Hobart; Lather Lounge Hair Studio and Strack & Van Til in Munster; Dunhill Cleaners and Business & Matrimonial Valuations in Highland; Pop’s Beef in Dyer; Aurelio’s Pizza in Griffith; Illiana Heating & Cooling and Strack & Van Til in Cedar Lake.
For all addresses, hours of operation, and more Kid’s Shoe Drive information, visit the Events section at www.BunsCare.org.
To make a difference add a pair or two of children-sized shoes to your Christmas shopping list and drop them off during event. The charity takes care of the rest. All donated shoes will promptly be distributed to some of Lake County’s struggling families. Any excess shoes are typically sent to local churches with outreach programs, St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home for Children, St. Jude House and other such organizations.