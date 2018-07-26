Humor and craziness will star when the popular Buscias take the Main Stage at Pierogi Fest on July 28.
The Buscias' Cooking Show will heat up the stage from 11 a.m. to noon at Pierogi Fest.
"The theme this year is the Three B's," said Diane Kaminsky, executive director of The Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce. Kaminsky, who wouldn't elaborate on the theme, does double duty for the fest. In addition to being the chamber's executive director, she'll also take on the role of a Buscia. It's a role she's assumed for the past two decades.
"People always come out to see the Buscias," she said, adding they'll make a complete meal on stage and even provide samples. "But we won't share our libations," Kaminsky said, laughing.
Joining the Buscias this time will be food writer Laura Kurella, who will team up in demonstrating a few dishes.
Kaminsky said there's always funny banter and crazy antics at this show. Don't be surprised if you see someone getting playfully bopped with a rolling pin!
Along with the parade, the Buscias' Cooking Show has long been one of the highlights of Pierogi Fest.
Come out to the Main Stage and see what all the hoopla is about. Visit pierogifest.net for more information.