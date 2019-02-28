The Times Media Co. is accepting nominations to the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame.
Nominations of individuals who have made substantial contributions in their field of business, and of enterprises that have contributed significantly to the economic development of Northwest Indiana, can be made at nwi.com/halloffame.
This year's class will be the Business & Industry Hall of Fame's 12th. There are currently 63 individual members, and three businesses have been honored as Enterprise of the Year.
Nominators will be asked for the nominee's name, business and occupation, and for contact information, as well as a reason for the nomination. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 9.
The business people and enterprise selected for induction will be honored at a luncheon this spring, and will be profiled in the April issue of The Times Media Co.'s In Business magazine.
Tourism to Indiana continues growth
More than 80 million people visited Indiana tourist destinations like the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, Horseshoe Casino, Deep River Waterpark, Whihala Beach and 3 Floyds in 2017, spending more than $12.7 billion at businesses and recreational and cultural institutions across the state.
More than half of the visitors to the Hoosier state were making day trips and did not stay overnight at hotels, or remain in the state for an extended period of time. But overall tourism in Indiana increased by 3.7 percent as compared to the previous year for the seventh straight annual increase, according to a new report released by the Indiana Office of Tourism Development.
Overnight visits to Indiana rose to 31.2 million in 2017, with visitors spending an average of $158, up 2.5 percent from the previous year. Rockport Analytics, commissioned by the state to do the study, estimates that tourism added $9.8 billion to the state's gross domestic product, supported 199,830 full-time jobs, and generated $1.4 billion in state and local taxes, saving households across the state $561 in taxes by passing that tax burden onto tourists.
Indiana ranks 16th in craft beer brewing
A new study found that the craft beer industry has grown by 21 percent in Indiana since 2015. C+R Research's "The State of Craft Beer" found the Hoosier state ranked 16th nationally in the number of craft breweries, and 21st nationwide per capita, with 2.8 breweries per 100,000 drinking-age adults.
C+R Research's study found Indiana brewers produce an estimated 240,063 barrels of craft beer per year, which is 24th nationally. The craft brewery industry has an economic impact of $280 per capita in Indiana, which ranks 25th nationwide.