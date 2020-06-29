You are the owner of this article.
3rd Illinois warehouse shooting victim identified, coroner says
3rd Illinois warehouse shooting victim identified, coroner says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The third person who died after being shot at a warehouse in central Illinois has been identified.

Marsha Strumpher, 54, of Springfield, died at a hospital Saturday from multiple gunshot wounds, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon told The (Springfield) State Journal-Register.

Police believe Michael L. Collins opened fire on three of his coworkers Friday, killing two at the Bunn-O-Matic facility in Springfield shortly after 11 a.m. Collins, 48, of Springfield, was found dead inside his vehicle in rural Morgan County later Friday.

The victims who died Friday are Christopher Aumiller, 25, and Bill Gibbons, 61, both of Springfield, Allmon said. Their autopsies conducted Saturday concluded both died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The warehouse was scheduled to be closed Monday. There is a workers meeting there Monday and afterwards grief counselors will be made available.

There will be a memorial vigil for the victims at Centennial Park in Springfield on Tuesday evening.

Springfield Police Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said police are “meeting with the families of the victims and will be reaching out to many of the employees who were working that day.”

Bunn-O-Matic manufactures dispensed beverage equipment and is headquartered in Springfield, according to the company’s website.

