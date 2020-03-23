Abuelo's permanently closes due to coronavirus, management says

"Nobody's hiring right now. ... They (employees) were devastated and blindsided," Shelton said.

We've always been a family. We've always had each other's back. We're a full female management team, so we loved each other. The hope is that I can just get in someplace and then take my 30 people with me."

The restaurant just had food delivered to keep to-go orders moving, and to help keep diners fed once patrons were allowed to dine in again, Shelton said.

"Ninety percent of the food, since the staff wasn't aware of what was going to happen, we let them come in and just take. Because of this being unexpected ... our truck just came in so our coolers were full, stocked. We were ready to open for business once all these bans got lifted," Shelton said, adding any leftover food was given to area restaurants and Meals on Wheels.

"We had a board that we were counting down the days until we were going to open, and we got stuck on 13 days until we open," Manager Ana Preciado added.

Preciado started at Abuelo's 14 years ago as a cook. She was 18 at the time and pregnant with her oldest son.