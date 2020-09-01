Agency denies critical habitat for endangered bumblebee

The Fish and Wildlife Service approved the bee's endangered listing shortly before President Barack Obama left office. The Trump administration delayed it from taking effect in early 2017 but relented after the Natural Resources Defense Council filed a lawsuit.

The service's decision not to designate critical habitat is "shocking" and probably will bring another legal challenge, said Rebecca Riley, an attorney with the council. The rusty patched bumblebee, named for the rusty reddish patch on the backs of workers and males. relies heavily on historical grasslands and prairies that have mostly been developed, she said.

"The bee has lost over 90% of its historic range," she said. "We were expecting the Fish and Wildlife Service to do its job and protect what is left."

Critical habitat designations can prevent damage to areas that provide shelter, breeding and rearing sites and food for endangered species. Denying it "may increase the rusty patched bumblebee's risk of extinction," said Sarina Jepsen of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, which filed the petition that prompted the bee's consideration for listing.

Business groups previously raised concerns about the bumblebee designation, saying it could affect industries such as agriculture, residential and commercial development, and energy production.