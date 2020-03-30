2 auto workers at Chicago Assembly Plant test positive of coronavirus; 2 die near Detroit

Two autoworkers at the Chicago Assembly Plant tested positive for coronavirus and two Ford employees near Detroit died after being diagnosed with coronavirus over the weekend, according to the United Auto Workers union.

UAW Local 551 said in a message to members that an hourly employee and a salaried employee at the automotive plant just across the state line in Hegewisch had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 760,000 and killed more than 36,000 people worldwide.

"In addition, two Chicago Assembly Plant salaried employees were 'clinically diagnosed,' which means their doctor believes they have COVID-19, but they have not been tested," UAW Local 551 said in a letter to members. "All of the people who have been in direct contact with those employees have been notified and are self-quarantining."

Ford closed the Chicago Assembly Plant and other automotive factories around the country two weeks ago, initially until March 30. The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker later said it was reevaluating the duration of the closures and then said it would reopen some critical plants, but leave the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights closed for the time being.

The company did not immediately return messages requesting comment.

