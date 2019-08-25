In the space of less than three years, Merrillville’s Karma Cigar Bar has surpassed its competitors to become the top destination for cigar smokers in The Region and, now, the entire state.
That’s the assessment of the national TV series “Official Best Of,” which has chosen Karma as the best cigar bar in Indiana for 2019.
Karma will be featured in the Indiana-Illinois episode of the half-hour travel show, which aired at 1 p.m. Saturday on WBBM Chicago and at a date to be announced on WXIN FOX Indianapolis.
“It’s great exposure and gives us an opportunity to grow even further,” Karma owner-operator Dhiren Shah told The Times. “It shows that we are one of the best when it comes to the (combined) cigar and bar experience.”
Karma opened its doors in 2016 as the only cigar lounge in Lake County that offered a retail shop plus a full bar with kitchen service. Shah and his father, Jasvant, had been involved in the retail tobacco industry since their family immigrated from India in the late 1990s, but he had long envisioned branching off in a new venture focused on the high-end tobacco smoking experience.
Today, Shah’s vision has become reality in the form of a 3,000-square-foot lounge, appointed with leather furniture and a state-of-the-art smoke removal system. The bar also features hundreds of premium cigars for sale and a growing menu of upscale pub food and liquor.
Those refinements pushed Karma to the top of the list of six Indiana cigar lounges evaluated by “Official Best Of” judges, said Paula Griswold, the show’s producer. The quality of the cigar smoking experience at Karma puts it in the same league as luxury cigar bars in nearby Chicago, she added.
“Karma Cigar Bar's close proximity to Chicago, its celebrity clientele, its wide selection of cigars and premium liquor, its relaxing atmosphere and its considerate and knowledgeable staff make it the best of the best for us in Indiana,” Griswold told The Times in an email.
Shah planned to host a viewing party Saturday at Karma to celebrate his lounge’s latest turn in the media spotlight.
“I’ve been told by my customers, ‘You are a hidden jewel,’” he said. “Any exposure we get now will help us to further grow. I’ve been waiting for that kind of moment.”