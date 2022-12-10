Biggby Cofffee making a big spash with four new Region locations

A growing coffee chain is keeping the Region buzzing.

Biggby Coffee plans to open four new Northwest Indiana coffee shops in Highland, St. John, Valparaiso and LaPorte.

The Michigan-based chain currently has cafes in Michigan City, Chesterton, Crown Point and Cedar Lake. It's in the process of opening new coffee shops with drive-thrus at 9151 Wicker Ave. in St. John, 2020 LaPorte Ave. in Valparaiso and 1222 W. Ind. 2 in LaPorte.

In Highland, it will sling caffeine at the former Dickey's Barbecue spot at 8359 Indianapolis Boulevard in the shopping center that was long known as the Highland Ultra Plaza.

"The remodel cost based on the permit submittal is $240,740," Highland Building Commissioner Ken Mika said.

Founded in East Lansing in 1995, Biggby Coffee has grown into a staple in Michigan, known for its sign with a big B on a bright orange background. It offers a full array of coffee drinks, as well as lattes, tea lattes and hot chocolates it calls steamers. All of its drinks can be ordered hot, iced, frozen or with reduced calories.

The coffee shop chain has more than 160 locations, with many clustered in the Midwest. The rapidly growing company signed 21 new franchise agreements last year.

“Because we share a passion for close-knit relationships and supportive values, we truly believe our ability to connect with others helped inspire our growth,” said Bob Fish, co-CEO and co-founder of the brand. “The credit also goes to the Biggby Coffee brand’s area representatives, who helped reach out to franchisees and show them what an incredible opportunity our brand offers.”

It positions itself as a Starbucks alternative that caffeinated the public with "connoisseur-worthy drinks with pronounceable names like Teddy Bear and Caramel Marvel" for "a less pretentious and fun approach to the standard gourmet cafe paradigm."