Black former franchisees sue McDonald's for discrimination

"Revenue is determined by one thing and one thing only: location," said James Ferraro, the Miami-based attorney representing the plaintiffs. "It's a Big Mac. They're the same everywhere."

Ferraro also noted that the number of Black McDonald's franchisees has fallen by half over the last two decades. The chain had 377 Black franchisees in 1998; it has 186 now. At the same time, the number of franchised restaurants has more than doubled to 36,000.

McDonald's Corp. denied the allegation and defended its history with black franchisees.

"These allegations fly in the face of everything we stand for as an organization and as a partner to communities and small business owners around the world," the company said. "Not only do we categorically deny the allegations that these franchisees were unable to succeed because of any form of discrimination by McDonald's, we are confident that the facts will show how committed we are to the diversity and equal opportunity of the McDonald's System, including across our franchisees, suppliers and employees."