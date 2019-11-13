BP Midstream Partners, a spin-off company of London-based energy giant BP that owns the pipelines running to and from to the BP Whiting Refinery, grew profits by 23% in the third quarter to $45.8 million after record production at the former Standard Oil Refinery on Lake Michigan shores in Whiting.
The company declared a dividend of 33.55 cents per unit for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 3.6% over the second quarter of 2019.
“The strong operational and financial performance of our asset portfolio during the quarter, notwithstanding the headwinds of apportionment on the Enbridge mainline and weather in the Gulf of Mexico, continues to demonstrate the resilience and the stability of cash generation, of our portfolio," CEO Rip Zinsmeister said. "We achieved the highest throughput on our BP2 pipeline since the initial public offering of BPMP, as a result of record quarterly performance at BP’s Whiting Refinery."
BP Midstream Partner's total pipeline gross throughput was 1.6 million barrels per day of oil equivalent during the third quarter, slightly lower than the 1.7 million barrels per day during the second quarter that was the highest since the company's initial public offering in 2017. The company now expects to have $165 million to $175 million in cash available for distribution this year.
"Based on the continued momentum we see in underlying asset performance, and our confidence in the outlook through the end of the year, we now expect to be at the top end of our full-year cash available for distribution guidance for 2019," Zinsmeister said. "We have now delivered seven consecutive quarters of distribution increases, and with our next quarterly distribution, we expect to deliver mid-teens distribution growth for 2019.”
The company generated $55 million from operating activities during the three-month period that ended Sept. 30. It now has $92.4 million in cash on hand, with $468 million in outstanding borrowings.
In Northwest Indiana, BP Midstream Partners' assets include the BP2 crude oil pipeline system that ships crude oil from the Griffith Terminal to BP’s Whiting Refinery, the River Rogue refined pipeline system that transports petroleum products from the BP Whiting Refinery to Detroit, and the Diamondback pipeline system that sends diluent from Black Oak Junction in Gary to Illinois.