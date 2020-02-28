BP Midstream Partners grew profits by 31% last year

BP Midstream Partners, a spin-off company of London-based energy giant BP that owns the pipelines to and from the BP Whiting Refinery, grew profits by 26% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 31% last year.

The company turned a profit of $47.6 million in the fourth quarter, or $0.45 per unit. It made a net income of $167.9 million, or $1.58 per share for the full year of 2019.

“In 2019, we delivered unit-holders mid-teens distribution growth without another dropdown transaction," CEO Rip Zinsmeister said. "Operational results were consistently strong, with our asset portfolio demonstrating resilience and organic growth throughout the year."

He said the company finished 2019 with strong financial performance.

"We increased cash on the balance sheet by around $40 million during the year, allowing us to self-fund some attractive organic growth opportunities in 2020, as well as to target distribution growth of 10% in 2020 excluding a dropdown,” he said.

