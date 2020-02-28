BP Midstream Partners grew profits by 31% last year

BP Midstream Partners, a spin-off company of London-based energy giant BP that owns the pipelines to and from the BP Whiting Refinery, grew profits by 26% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 31% last year.
The company turned a profit of $47.6 million in the fourth quarter, or $0.45 per unit. It made a net income of $167.9 million, or $1.58 per share for the full year of 2019.
“In 2019, we delivered unit-holders mid-teens distribution growth without another dropdown transaction," CEO Rip Zinsmeister said. "Operational results were consistently strong, with our asset portfolio demonstrating resilience and organic growth throughout the year."
He said the company finished 2019 with strong financial performance.
"We increased cash on the balance sheet by around $40 million during the year, allowing us to self-fund some attractive organic growth opportunities in 2020, as well as to target distribution growth of 10% in 2020 excluding a dropdown,” he said.
BP Midstream Partner's pipeline gross throughput was 1.7 million barrels per day during the fourth quarter, up from 1.6 million barrels per day in the third quarter. Total pipeline gross for the year was 1.7 million barrels per day, up 6% as compared to 2018. The company said the increase was driven by the BP Whiting Refinery continuing to perform well after record production in the third quarter.
BP Midstream increased cash available for distribution to $180.4 million last year, a 25% year-over-year increase. It had $98.8 million in cash on hand at the end of the year, with outstanding borrowings of $468 million.
BP Midstream Partners declared a dividend of $0.34 per share in the fourth quarter, an increase of 3.6% as compared to the third quarter.
In the Calumet Region, BP Midstream Partners' pipelines include the BP2 crude oil pipeline system that transports crude oil from the Griffith Terminal to the BP Whiting Refinery, the River Rogue line that ships refined petroleum products from the BP Whiting Refinery to Detroit, and the Diamondback pipeline system that sends diluent from Gary's Black Oak Junction to Illinois.
Golden parachutes for top 3 Columbia Pipeline Group executives
Here is the breakdown of the payout due to each of three top Columbia executives if Trans-Canada's acquisition of the Houston-headquartered natural gas pipeline company is completed and they exit the company. Columbia split from Merrillville-headquartered NiSource Inc. on July 1, 2015. All three of the executives named below served in similar roles at NiSource and transferred to the new company when it was split off.
Source: Columbia Pipeline Group proxy statement filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 17, 2016.